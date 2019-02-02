This motherly canteen's 'eat now, pay later' deal is winning hearts in Karnataka's Koppal

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Even as hotel business continues to become increasingly commercial, a canteen outside the government junior composite college in Kanakagiri of Koppal district has turned out to be a motherly treat for students in the past 30 years.

Malamma from Maharashtra has eked out a living by running the canteen with a motherly offer of breakfast at the affordable price of dishes such as 'Idli' (with sambar and 'chatni') and 'Upama 'for just Rs 5. She also offers 'Mirchi' and 'Upama' for just Rs 3, besides 'Palauv' for just Rs 10.

She does not compromise with quality in dishes and hence she has been successful in running the canteen for the past 30 years, observed a non-student customer. The students, especially of high school division thronged the canteen after physical education exercises every Saturday.

They used to relish breakfast on credit and delayed payment owing to Malamma's generosity. Yet, Mallamma said her generosity with school students fetched positive results. Though belatedly, students paid their dues. "In fact, a few students remembered me even after getting government jobs," Mallamma said.

They invited me to their homes after carving out careers and felicitated me with saree as a mark of gratitude, she pointed out.

In the past 30 years of canteen service, she could get her two sons and two daughters married and build a small home for her.

The college principal Jagadish Hadimani was also all praise for Malamma. He pointed out that Malamma offers dishes to students at an affordable price.