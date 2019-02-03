A class apart: Puppets in the classroom make learning fun

B R Vibhute By

Express News Service

HALIYAL: In this age of smart-boards and slide presentations, students of a rural school in Uttara Kannada district swear by the handmade audio-visual tools used by their teacher. Siddappa Biradar makes lessons interesting for children by using dolls and puppets — all made by him.

“A teacher conducting classes within the four walls of a classroom can enliven it with the use of innovative methods, and this is now required in the changing scenario of imparting knowledge to students,” says Biradar (42), a high school teacher at the government school in Chibbalageri village of Haliyal taluk.

Biradar, an acclaimed puppeteer with more than 530 shows conducted all over the country to his credit, is known as gombe master among students. He owns over 300 dolls and puppets, which he has created himself using his own money. He makes different kinds of puppets, including string and hand puppets, in various ways, using materials such as paper pulp, paper, rags and woodchips.

Among Biradar’s collection are 80 puppets portraying humans while 50 depict animals, 30 show birds, and 60 puppets represent different types of flowers.

He uses his skills in puppetry to teach various subjects, including Science, Maths, Geography, History, and even English and Kannada. The lessons are often accompanied by singing during the puppet show. For instance, to explain the concept of the food chain, he first shows the students a figure depicting grass, followed by a puppet of an insect, and then a frog. As the food chain goes to the higher levels, he shows them the bigger animals.

Similarly, while teaching them about global warming, he may use puppets that speak on the problems that people living on the seaside face. He also explains different shapes in geometry though handmade figures. Biradar makes the students concentrate on the dolls while he delivers lectures, making them feel that it’s the puppets that are talking. These classes are conducted two-three times a week, but Biradar often yields to students’ requests to hold additional classes. He occasionally also involves the youngsters in the puppet-making process, which can take a day or as long as a month for a figurine.

Biradar, who hails from Muddapur village of Basavanbagewadi taluk of Vijaypura district, holds an MSc (Botany) degree. He was first introduced to the use of puppets in teaching in 2006.

“I attended a 13-day training camp that was held to promote the ‘role of dolls in education’ by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training in New Delhi,” the father of two says.

“Soon after coming back following the training, I started making dolls and puppets, and have been using this as an educational aid ever since.”

Biradar, who is known for his simplicity, gentle and unassuming manner, and affability, has become a popular teacher in the region. Students eagerly await his classes.

“Learning with dolls and puppets engrains the subjects in our memory,” says Kartik Hundalekar, a Class 10 student.

“We love our Puppet guruji a lot,” says Chamundi Mavinakar of Class 9. Other teachers and officials also praise his initiatives.

“Teaching with the help of dolls and puppets is a very novel and entertaining method of teaching, and during my rounds, I have seen students enjoy it,” says Block Education Officer Sameerahmed Mulla.

“Biradar is a great asset to us, and I call upon other teachers to emulate him.”