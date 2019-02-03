Home States Karnataka

Five major cases against Ravi Pujari in Bengaluru and Mangaluru

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Pujari

Sketch of Ravi Pujari.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka police are preparing to claim custody of underworld don Ravi Pujari. Out of 46 cases against Ravi in the state, five major ones, including murder and attempt to murder, have been registered against him in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Rest of the cases are non-heinous. 

Bengaluru City Police have been making all the arrangements to approach the court for Pujari’s custody after he lands in India. 

After city police got the confirmation of Pujari being caught by Senegal police of West Africa, they started searching for the case files against him.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar, who is in charge City Police Commissioner, asked his subordinates to list all the cases against Pujari. 

Alok Kumar said, “There are two murder and two shooting cases against Pujari in Bengaluru. In total, there are 46 cases. There is one more murder case in Mangaluru. We don’t know who will get his body warrant first, but we will make the arrangements to take him into custody.” 

Most of the cases registered against him have been chargesheeted, Kumar added.

According to a senior officer, “Pujari was staying in Senegal since 2010. In 2011, when Kumar was joint commissioner of police (Crime) Bengaluru, he and his team had almost traced the whereabouts of Pujari including the phone numbers he was using. Due to some technical reasons the cops then did not get proper support from Interpol.” 

In Bengaluru, Pujari is accused in the murder of developer Subbaraju in 2001, the case was registered in Vyalikaval police station.  

In 2007, a gang had attacked Shabnam Developers in Tilak Nagar police station limits and Pujari is one of the accused.

Cases of criminal intimidation under IPC section 506, criminal intimidation by anonymous communication under IPC section 507 and threatening to life to commit extortion of IPC section 387 have been registered against Pujari in Girinagar, Sadashivanagar Mahalakshmi Layout, High Grounds and Magadi Road police stations. 

