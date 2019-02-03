H D Deve Gowda is fine, nothing wrong with him: JD(S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JD(S) has refuted all reports that party supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has injured himself after a fall in the bathroom.

JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu outright denied that there was anything wrong with Gowda’s health.

“Deve Gowda is in his Bengaluru residence and he is meeting party workers. He is healthy and attending to routine work. The news about his health is false and baseless,’’ he claimed.

Gowda returned from Delhi on Friday and apparently injured himself in his washroom in the evening. After he complained of severe pain, he was treated by a team of doctors. He was also rushed to Jayadeva Hospital where he was treated by orthopedician Dr Chandrashekar.

Jayadeva Hospital director Dr C N Manjunath clarified that Gowda did not fall in the washroom, as reported in some news media, but suffered severe knee pain.

“He was at Jayadeva, where he was treated by orthopedician Dr Chandrashekar. He underwent an MRI scan,’’ he said.

Dr Manjunath, who is Gowda’s son-in-law, said, “He has an insignificant swelling in his leg. He has been advised physiotheraphy, painkillers and rest for a few days.’’