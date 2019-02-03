Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh to be discharged in four days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Vijayanagar — Anand Singh, who was assaulted by another party MLA at Eagleton Resort— will be discharged in four days.

“He is recovering well. He had about 8mm crack below his right eye, which had caused a lot of swelling,” Dr Umesh, medical superintendent at Apollo Hospital said.

Singh has been put on a soft diet and still has trouble moving. The neurologist and opthalmologist have been regularly conducting tests to ensure he is fine, said doctors.

Meanwhile, Singh’s family members said that the MLA wants law to take action against MLA from Kampli J N Ganesh, who assaulted him. Sources said that Singh has been in regular touch with Bidadi police as well as the city police to know about the status of Ganesh’s arrest.

The Bidadi police have registered an FIR against Ganesh for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and are yet to find the absconding MLA.