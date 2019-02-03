Late actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha keeps guessing game on poll plunge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy ruled out any possibility of giving up the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in favour of JD(S)’ coalition partner Congress, late actor M H Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha, a popular multi-lingual actress herself, said she is yet to decide on taking the plunge into active politics.

Over the last several days, Congress leaders from Mandya are meeting Sumalatha at her Bengaluru residence and have been requesting her to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Mandya constituency which was once represented by her husband.

“It is a very unique situation. I knew the kind of love people had for him, but, at the same time, it is very overwhelming for me. People are missing him and asking me not to leave them. They have so much love for him and they show the same love for his family. The people of Mandya are very emotional and we share an emotional bond for over 20-25 years,” she told TNSE on Saturday.

Asked about Congress leaders’ request to contest the upcoming election, she said, “I am yet to decide and I will take a decision after consulting seniors in the party”.

Sumalatha’s name was discussed during the Congress leaders’ meeting to discuss the party’s LS poll strategy and potential candidates from constituencies in the Old Mysore region.

Congress leaders from Mandya district, including former minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy, had suggested that the party should retain the constituency and field Sumalatha.

According to them, Ambareesh had a huge following in the district and that will help the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah too said party leaders from Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru are insisting that the seats should be retained with the party. He, however, said they will discuss it with the JD(S) and take a decision.

The JD(S), which is demanding 12 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, has ruled out any negotiation on Mandya, which the party considers its bastion.

“JD(S) workers have built the party in Mandya. How can we go against their wishes?” the CM questioned, ruling out any scope for negotiations.

“How can we prevent anyone from contesting? If Congress wants, it can give ticket to Sumalatha,” the CM had stated, indirectly indicating that the regional party is ready for a face-off with the Congress to retain the constituency.

Currently, Mandya is represented by L R Shivarame Gowda of the JD(S) in the Lok Sabha.