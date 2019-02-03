Mandya Lok Sabha seats likely to put Congress and JD(S) on collision course

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allocation of Mandya Lok Sabha seat is likely to lead to a lot of bad blood between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress. While the regional party is no mood to give up the seat, which it considers as its bastion, Congress leaders from the district have put the JD(S) leadership in a spot by suggesting that the Congress field late actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha from Mandya.

Congress leaders from Mandya, including former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, had suggested Sumalatha’s name during their recent meeting with the state leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. According to them, Ambareesh had a huge following in the district and that would benefit the party in the Lok Sabha polls if the party fields Sumalatha as its candidate.

Meanwhile, pressure is also building on Sumalatha to take a plunge into politics and contest for the LS polls. Congress leaders from the district and Ambareesh’s followers are requesting her to continue the relationship he had with the people in the district. While Sumalatha has not taken any decision on contesting the elections, she has also not ruled out the possibility. “I have not taken any decision and will do so after consulting senior leaders,” she said.

Caught between the demand from local Congress leaders to retain the seat and field Sumalatha, and the JDS’s stand of not even willing to negotiate on the seat, the state Congress leadership seem to be treading cautiously. On Saturday, former CM Siddaramaiah said party leaders from Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru are insisting that the party should retain the seats. He, however, was quick to add that they will discuss it with JD(S) during the seat-negotiations talks.

The JD(S) has been demanding 12 out of 28 seats in the state. Even if the party agrees for fewer seats, it will insist on the constituencies in Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysore region. While it hopes to get Hassan and Mandya without much difficulty, the party is also likely to ask for Mysuru, Siddaramaiah home district. Sharing of seats in Old Mysore region is going to be a tough task for the parties.

Even if the state leaders manage to come to an understanding, it is not going to be an easy task for them to ensure local leaders work for coalition candidates.