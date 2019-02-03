‘#MyCMSatish Jarkiholi’ a new headache for Congress in Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the buzz created by a section of Congress leaders in the state that Siddaramaiah is their actual “chief minister”, a campaign on social media by supporters of Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi titled “#MyCMSatishJarkiholi” has put the party state leadership in a quandary.

The campaign has evoked a tremendous response from the minister’s supporters on various social networking sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp, where many called Satish the “most fitting’’ leader from North Karnataka for the chief minister’s post.

In a counter to the attempts made by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to again project him as the CM candidate, Satish’s supporters said on social media: “We too in North Karnataka have a CM candidate in Jarkiholi.’’

Commenting on the social media campaign, Satish endorsed the views of his supporters to project him as the chief minister and said, “I have the ambition to become CM. When you reach a higher position in politics, obviously you will want to reach the top. I am certainly in the race for CM’s seat. Let’s wait and see how the campaign on social media by my supporters unfolds in the coming days.’’

Once a close confidante of Siddaramaiah, Satish enjoys huge support from leaders in North Karnataka irrespective of their political outfits.