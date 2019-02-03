Home States Karnataka

‘#MyCMSatish Jarkiholi’ a new headache for Congress in Karnataka

Once a close confidante of Siddaramaiah, Satish enjoys huge support from leaders in North Karnataka irrespective of their political outfits.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the buzz created by a section of Congress leaders in the state that Siddaramaiah is their actual “chief minister”, a campaign on social media by supporters of Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi titled “#MyCMSatishJarkiholi” has put the party state leadership in a quandary. 

The campaign has evoked a tremendous response from the minister’s supporters on various social networking sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp, where many called Satish the “most fitting’’ leader from North Karnataka for the chief minister’s post. 

In a counter to the attempts made by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to again project him as the CM candidate, Satish’s supporters said on social media: “We too in North Karnataka have a CM candidate in Jarkiholi.’’

Commenting on the social media campaign, Satish endorsed the views of his supporters to project him as the chief minister and said, “I have the ambition to become CM. When you reach a higher position in politics, obviously you will want to reach the top. I am certainly in the race for CM’s seat. Let’s wait and see how the campaign on social media by my supporters unfolds in the coming days.’’ 

Once a close confidante of Siddaramaiah, Satish enjoys huge support from leaders in North Karnataka irrespective of their political outfits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp