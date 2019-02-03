Home States Karnataka

Police launch search for rapper, friends for Hampi vandalism

The Ballari police are hunting for a group of tourists who were seen vandalizing a centuries-old pillar in Hampi recently.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Ballari police are hunting for a group of tourists who were seen vandalizing a centuries-old pillar in Hampi recently. The investigation picked after a series of protests on social media and in Hampi. A formal complaint was lodged on Saturday.

Ajay Sahu, living in Bengaluru and running a music company in Nagapur of Maharashtra is said to be one among the group of tourists who were seen in the act. Rapper by profession, he had come to Hampi with a group of friends recently.

Netigens have been circulating the details of the person who shared the video on social media which went viral. Many reported the post and the person who posted it to social media accounts. After the report, social media accounts of Sahu went out of the grid and his phone has been switched off soon after the video went viral.

On Saturday, the Hampi police picked up a local person for questioning. But a group of people came to police station protesting the move and also demanded an early release of the person. The police clarified that they are questioning several others in connection with the vandalism.

“We are trying to trace the date of video so that we can check the details of the accused persons. We have some information about the people in the video and we are hopeful that they will be traced soon,” said a police officer.

An officer with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said cases under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act will be booked against the persons in the video. “There is a provision to book (cases) under the section 31 (sub section 1) of the act,” the officer said.

Shama Pawar from Indian National Trust For Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hampi chapter, said awareness is required to stop such acts. 

