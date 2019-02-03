Sand miners damage people-built bridge in Mangaluru

Arockiaraj Johnbosco By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Villagers of Pavoor Uliya wouldn’t have known what was in store for them when a few of them accompanied officials the previous day to crack down on illegal sand mining from Nethravathi river.

Around 2 am on Saturday, one of the villagers who woke up to attend nature’s call, heard some noises like the clanging of metals on a makeshift bridge that they had built and sensed something was wrong. Soon, the entire village was alerted and the men rushed to check the strange noises.

But enough damage had been done by the time they arrived. The makeshift bridge they had toiled for about a month to build, connecting the 40-odd houses in the middle of Nethravathi river with the mainland at Adyar, had taken the brunt of the act of revenge. The hand railings were dismantled and the wooden planks were plucked out and thrown into the river. The culprits didn’t even spare the vehicles of villagers parked on the river bank in Adyar.

“The families have worked on this bridge, sacrificing a lot, and it is sickening to see what the culprits have done to the structure,” commented Fr Jerald Lobo, priest of Infant Jesus Church at the island.

Gilbert from the village, who has put in many days of work on the bridge, is a bitter man.

“We have been given a boat by the government to commute during rainy days and officials used to take it whenever they come here on official purposes. Since we maintain the boat, some of us accompanied the officials when they came here the other day to nab illegal sand miners. We never thought they would unleash their revenge on our bridge and vehicles,” he said.

When their demand for a bridge did not materialise and the cost of the proposed hanging bridge overshot the fund allocation, the families decided to construct the lock-system bridge running 750 metres. The bridge was opened about 10 days ago. It will be functional till monsoon starts by June.

