Sanehalli mutt seer unhurt in road accident in Chitradurga district

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Sanehalli mutt seer Dr Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamiji escaped unhurt in a major road accident at Sasalu Railway station of Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district on Saturday.

The seer’s car was hit by a truck which was transporting iron ore from a mine to the railway station. The truck turned turtle after hitting the seer’s vehicle. The seer’s car was damaged badly in the accident.

Panditharadhya Swamiji was on his way to Bhadravathi to attend a programme when the incident occurred. Later, he travelled to Bhadravati in a separate vehicle. After the accident, senior Swamy of Taralabalu mutt Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy visited the spot and enquired about the condition of the Panditharadhya Swamy.

Later, Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy telephoned state home minister M B Patil and said that the request to ban trucks from carrying iron on that stretch was made a long time back. However, no action has been taken still.