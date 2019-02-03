Home States Karnataka

Sanehalli mutt seer unhurt in road accident in Chitradurga district

Sanehalli mutt seer Dr Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamiji escaped unhurt in a major road accident at Sasalu Railway station of Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district on Saturday.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the seer’s car in Chitradurga district on Saturday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Sanehalli mutt seer Dr Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamiji escaped unhurt in a major road accident at Sasalu Railway station of Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district on Saturday.

The seer’s car was hit by a truck which was transporting iron ore from a  mine to the railway station. The truck turned turtle after hitting the seer’s vehicle. The seer’s car was damaged badly in the accident. 

Panditharadhya Swamiji was on his way to Bhadravathi to attend a programme when the incident occurred. Later, he travelled to Bhadravati in a separate vehicle. After the accident, senior Swamy of Taralabalu mutt Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy visited the spot and enquired about the condition of the Panditharadhya Swamy.

Later, Dr Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy telephoned state home minister M B Patil and said that the request to ban trucks from carrying iron on that stretch was made a long time back. However, no action has been taken still. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp