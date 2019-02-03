Home States Karnataka

Three states claim credit for gangster Ravi Pujari’s arrest in Senegal

Mumbai police too have said that they had shared information regarding his operations in Senegal which eventually led to his arrest.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Pujari

Sketch of Ravi Pujari.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The arrest of gangster Ravi Pujari from Dakar, the capital of Senegal, has led to a scramble among three states to claim credit for it. 

While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said he had himself directed to state police brass to expedite the four Interpol Red Corner Notices against Pujari, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad officials have claimed it was in fact they who tipped off central agencies about Pujari’s whereabouts.

Not to be outdone, Mumbai police too have said that they had shared information regarding his operations in Senegal which eventually led to his arrest.

The opposition BJP in the state was quick to latch on to this and taunted Kumaraswamy on a social media platform to catch Kampli MLA J N Ganesh who has been accused of attacking Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh at a resort recently.

The CM said, “I had entrusted the task of ensuring Ravi Pujari’s arrest to DG&IGP Neelamani Raju and ADGP-Intelligence Dr Amar Kumar Pandey. Pandey procured all relevant documents and proof and coordinated with the National Crime Bureau, New Delhi, to expedite the four pending Red Corner Notices.”

Kumaraswamy, in a press briefing, said the ADGP had gathered information about the restaurants in various West African countries like Guinea, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ivory Coast wherein Pujari has business interests. 

When the Karnataka officials received information about his presence in Dakar, the ADGP alerted the Indian embassy. Indian ambassador to Senegal, Rajeev Kumar, took up the matter with the Interior Minister of that country following which he was arrested from a salon.  

However, the Mumbai crime branch has claimed that underworld don Ravi Pujari was picked up from a hotel based in information provided by them. Mumbai police have also said that he is wanted in 50 cases in Mumbai including extortion of Bollywood celebrities and politicians.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has claimed that Pujari was arrested from a hotel based on information provided by his close associate Akash Shetty whom they had arrested when he was travelling on a passport in the name of Anthony Fernandes.

Everyone wants Pujari

The Karnataka government has instructed Additional Director General of Police-Intelligence Amar Kumar Pandey to complete the necessary formalities and bring Ravi Pujari from Senegal. The Mumbai and Gujarat police are also seeking his custody.

However, the central government is likely to decide on where he will be sent to, depending on the seriousness of the cases.

High-profile individuals in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat had been tormented by the notorious gangster Ravi Suliya Pujari since 2001. 

His targets included doctors, business people, jewellers, Bollywood personalities and politicians. When the police heat on him began to increase, Pujari fled to Burkina Faso.

