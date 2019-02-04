Boy gets electrocuted, three teachers suspended in Bagalkot

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Three teachers of the Government Primary School at Tanikeri village near Lokapur in Mudhol taluk have been suspended after a student sustained injuries due to an electric shock while switching off a pump, on Sunday.

The incident occurred on January 23, but came to light after the parents of nine-year-old Basavaraj P, who suffered injuries, complained to Block Education Officer (BEO) Vittal Devangavi on Saturday evening. Following this, the three primary school teachers Suresh Kalavagol, Vittal Tottad and Padmavathi Patil have been suspended and an investigation has been ordered.

On January 23, the teachers assigned the students to clean the toilets during school hours. After the cleaning, Basavaraj, a Class 4 student, who went to switch off the pump, sustained an electric shock due to faulty wiring. Fearing action, the teachers immediately rushed Basavaraj to a hospital. After they were told by the doctors that the boy was out of danger, his parents were informed.

Angry that they had been kept in the dark, the parents approached the BEO and demanded stringent action against the teachers. Based on their complaint, the teachers were placed under suspension.Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction (DDPI) M R Kamakshi directed the officials to submit a detailed report. The DDPI said, “We will take further action once we get the detailed report and we will also bear the treatment expenses of the student,” she said.