Cancer cure in sight, claims firm, but experts unsure

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently, claims made by an Israeli biotech company sparked hope in cancer patients and their families. It claimed that it would have a cure within a year. However, medical experts say that such a cure is not possible.

“Unfortunately, this has been a trend. Every year there are many companies that come out with drugs that claim they can cure cancer. These claims spread like wildfire on social media and get into the minds of millions of people,” said Dr C Ramachandra, Director, Kidwai Institute of Oncology.

He said that treatment for cancer depends on various factors, ranging from the type of cancer, to which stage the patient is in. “Every detail matters. Treatments are cell-specific too,” he said. “Unless there is a tried and tested allopathy drug which is approved, nothing of this claim can be considered true,” he said.

Dr Neelesh Reddy, Senior consultant medical oncologist, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwantpur, said that at this point of time, the information available in public domain was limited. “Just like any other landmark medical invention, MuTaTo (the new multi target toxin ‘cure’) also has to prove its worthiness in a systematically conducted randomised clinical trials, which itself may take anywhere between three and five years,” he said.

According to Dr Mangesh P Kamath, Consultant medical oncologist, Haem-oncologist at BGS Glenagles Global Hospitals, “A major limitation of today’s available therapy is that cure is not usually possible in metastatic (or termed stage IV) cancer. If proven by future clinical studies, this brilliant approach and discovery by the team of Israeli scientists will herald a new era in cancer therapy.”

Dr Vijay Agarwal,Senior consultant, Medical Oncology and Haemotology, Aster CMI Hospital, said while medical discoveries and inventions will keep happening, “stricter norms for anti-smoking legislation and early detection of the disease will lead to better treatment and prevents its spread, leading to better chances

of survival.”