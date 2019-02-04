If Congress doesn’t back CM Kumaraswamy, we will form government: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is a divided house on whether Operation Kamala is underway or not but the BJP is keen on making the right moves given the slightest chance. Acknowledging that the saffron party is all for forming the government in Karnataka at any given point in time, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that if legislators of the coalition government do not back Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the BJP will proceed to form the government. Gowda was talking to the media after holding a meeting with party workers from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency.

With speculations of JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda set to contest from the seat, BJP has begun strategising their plan of action to retain the seat.“We are not attempting to topple the government but their own legislators are not with them. If Congress legislators don’t back the CM then the BJP will form the government,” Sadananda Gowda said. His party colleague R Ashoka said, “Congress and JD(S) MLAs are not in contact with their senior leaders.” He claimed that 25 to 30 MLAs from the coalition had gone missing.

Of the three seats in Bengaluru, North looks like the biggest challenge for BJP. “Whether Deve Gowda contests or anyone else, cadres have been asked not to take competition lightly,” said a source privy to the meeting.

At a BJP huddle Sadananda Gowda in Malleswaram on Sunday, cadres have been warned that Deve Gowda’s intention of contesting from North is not just to win a seat but also to begin establishing JD(S)’ strength in Bengaluru.

KPCC chief accuses govt of apathy

Bengaluru: In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has accused the union government of ‘stepmotherly treatment’ towards Karnataka. “We sought drought relief aid of Rs 2,434 crore but your government has approved only Rs 949.49 crore that makes up less than 40 per cent of the actual request,” he said, adding that Maharashtra has been given Rs 4,714.28 crores.