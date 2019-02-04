Home States Karnataka

KFD outbreak halts trekking in Kudremukh

In the wake of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) outbreak in some parts of Shivamogga and Udupi, adjacent to Kudremukh Wildlife Division (KWD), trekking at Kudremukh has been banned.

Fear of monkey fever has resulted in a temporary ban on trekking in the area

By Express News Service

In a letter addressed to all Range officers in his jurisdiction, KWD deputy chief conservator of forests have asked them to close all trekking routes in the Kudremukh region as there was a possibility of people catching the disease following monkey deaths in forests.

“People are afraid that the disease may spread to villages on the periphery of Sringeri and Mudigere forests falling in Kudremukh limits,” said a senior official from the division.

“The ranges, Koodal falls, Kurunjil hill valley and the Kodachadri forest region in Chikkamagaluru and Karkala divisions are vulnerable to KFD. So trekking has been banned in these areas,” the officer said.
The district health officers have also suggested the estate owners, workers and those who visit Western Ghat areas, must take KFD vaccination and the disease seems to have spread to several districts of Ghats.

Besides Shivamogga, monkey deaths and suspected cases are reported in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts as well. Every year during summer season, trekking becomes a major issue for Kudremukh authorities due to fire season. As there are vast patches of grasslands, the forest area is prone to forest fires. Many times, the trekkers were also responsible for the fire, which spreads.

A local trekking organiser said there were many bookings from several parts of Karnataka which are now cancelled.

For representational purposes
