Residents scramble out of homes after minor tremor

A minor tremor of the magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale created panic among residents of villages in Thirthahalli and Hosanagara taluks at 1.33 am on Sunday.

Published: 04th February 2019

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A minor tremor of the magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale created panic among residents of villages in Thirthahalli and Hosanagara taluks at 1.33 am on Sunday.The epicentre of the tremor was near Vittalanagara in Thirthahalli taluk. The villagers, who were fast asleep when the tremor was felt, ran out of their houses. Residents of Megaravalli, Hanasa, Karunapura, Gadra Gudda, Shunthi Haklu, Yaduru and surrounding villages felt the tremors for 2-3 seconds.

Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand told TNIE that no damage to life or property was reported.In a release, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said it has established a network of 14 VSAT-Enabled Permanent Seismic Monitoring Station (PSMS Network). The 2.2 magnitude micro tremor was recorded by the VSAT-enabled PSMS Network at Supa Dam, KRS Dam, TB Dam, Thippagondanahalli Dam and Gundal Dam observatories.

