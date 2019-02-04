Tiger on prowl, keeps Bandipur forest staffers on toes

Home States Karnataka

Residents of villages near the Bandipur forests went into a tizzy after a tiger was spotted crossing a road and moving in a farm.

Tiger

Image of a tiger used for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Residents of villages near the Bandipur forests went into a tizzy after a tiger was spotted crossing a road and moving in a farm. Despite forest officials using a drone and elephants in combing operations for the third day after it attacked forest watcher Ramu, the forest staff could not chase it back to the woods.

The tiger was seen hiding in a bush at a dry canal on Saturday night and the villagers complained of hearing a growl in nearby fields. The scare has made people stay behind closed doors. Forest personnel tried to monitor the movement of the tiger by tracking it with elephants. However, elephants Krishna and Abhimanyu, as well as forest personnel, are finding it difficult to track the big cat. The tiger was spotted in a farm owned by one Krishna was also sighted prowling around the villages. Forest authorities have also summoned shooters to tranquilise the animal.

