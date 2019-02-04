Vandalism at Hampi two years old: ASI

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

HAMPI: As tourists rush to take a look at the vandalism reported in Hampi, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun damage control measures and issued a stern warning to its staff for failing to ensure security at the World Heritage Site.

An ASI team led by M Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Hampi Mini Circle, arrived at Vishnu temple which was vandalised by some miscreants. The video went viral last week.

The team inspected the temple premises and stone pillar which had collapsed on the ground, to verify the authenticity of the video. “I can clearly say that this is not a new incident. We can see cobwebs and vegetation growing beneath. This is not less than two years old. But the video was posted recently,” he told TNIE.

However, locals beg to differ. “If the pillars were damaged years ago, mud beneath the pillar would have washed away during heavy rainfall recently, and there would be some fungal growth, as is seen under some other pillars,” said a local, adding that the pillars were damaged only recently.

The temple, which is adjacent to Parshwanath Jain temple and behind the elephant stable, stands on rocky pillars which are geometrically arranged to hold the weight of the temple dome. Built during the Vijayanagara Empire, the temple is part of a complex of the Mahanavami Dibba, Kamal Mahal, elephant stable, watch tower and Parshwanath temple. “Since this temple falls within this complex, technically it is under the protection of the ASI,” said Kalimuthu.

Kalimuthu, who rushed back from his hometown on Sunday morning, said that he would convene a meeting of ASI staff tomorrow. “They will be served a notice, seeking an explanation why the matter was not brought to my notice. This happened several months ago, but I was not informed. The lapse is on the part of my staff. I will set my house in order first, then begin an exercise to strengthen security,” he said.

Kalimuthu said the vandalism is an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Hampi, listed as a must-see place for the year 2019. Complaints have been lodged against the miscreants under the Ancient Monument and Archeological Remains Act, he added.

Extent of damage

At least 14 pillars have been damaged over the years. The temple had pillars on either side of the platform to support the roof, which were either destroyed during the Vijayanagara period by invaders or due to ageing. However, it is clear that pillars on the other side broke when pushed to the ground, which is a stony surface, while pillars from the opposite side, which fell to the ground, are not broken.