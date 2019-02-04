Home States Karnataka

Vijaynagar Congress MLA Anand Singh discharged from hospital

We have discharged him and have asked him to take rest at home,” confirmed Dr Umesh, medical superintendent at Apollo Hospital. 

Published: 04th February 2019

MLA Anand Singh

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh was assaulted by colleagues at Eagleton resort. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

Congress MLA from Vijaynagar, Anand Singh, who was hospitalised after he was assaulted by an MLA from his own party at Eagleton resort on January 20, has been discharged on Monday. “He has recovered well. But needs rest for few more days. We have discharged him and have asked him to take rest at home,” confirmed Dr Umesh, medical superintendent at Apollo Hospital. 

The MLA has been asked to come for a follow-up visit after one week. The MLA accused of attacking him, KN Ganesh, representing Kampli, is still absconding and according to sources, has been trying to approach Anand Singh for a compromise through his family members. However, any chance at reconciliation has been dismissed by his family as well as Singh as they are insisting that Ganesh must be tracked down by the police soon. 

A committee had been formed, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to inquire into the matter and submit a report. The police have registered a case against Ganesh and are on the lookout for him. 

