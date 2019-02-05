Home States Karnataka

2,535 kg GSAT-31 to be launched by ISRO tomorrow

 The 40th communication satellite of India — GSAT-31 — will be launched from the Ariane Launch complex in French Guinea on February 6.

Representational image (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 40th communication satellite of India — GSAT-31 — will be launched from the Ariane Launch complex in French Guinea on February 6. One of the heaviest satellites to be launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), it will improve communication capabilities in the country.

A file photo of ISRO communication satellite
GSAT 7A being launched from Sriharikota,
Andhra Pradesh in December 2018 | Express

GSAT-31 or Geostationary Satellite-31 will weigh 2,535 kg and will replace some of the ageing satellites that are already in orbit, The launch will be on board Ariane-5, a launch vehicle operated and marketed by Arianespace. The launch is expected at 2.31 am.

The satellite has a mission life of 15 years. According to ISRO, the satellite will be used for supporting VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) networks, television up-links, digital satellite news gathering, DTH television services, cellular connectivity, among others.This is the second launch by ISRO in 2019 after PSLV C-44 that was launched on January 24 placing two satellites in orbit. 

