Ambareesh fans sure of Sumalatha’s poll vault, hit the ground running

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU : Even before the coalition partners have decided on their candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, late actor Ambareesh’s fans have started the spade work confident that actress Sumalatha, wife of Ambareesh, will make her political debut. She has hinted at taking a plunge into politics.The Big three — Congress, JD(S) and BJP — fear that Sumalatha, riding on the sympathy wave, is likely to be the dark horse.

The JD(S) which is looking to field Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil from Mandya is worried that this may upset their plans, though they are confident of getting the constituency during the seat-sharing talks with coalition partner Congress.

Added to their troubles is the wrath of the fans following some JD(S) leaders’ criticism of Sumalatha.

MLC Srikante Gowda said the people who were unhappy with actress and Congress leader Ramya’s inaccessibility will not give a chance to another actress.

He went on to hit out at Sumalatha saying that she is not a “Gowdatti” (not from the Vokkaliga community) and that she is a native of Andhra Pradesh. His remarks have drawn criticism from both the Congress and Ambareesh’s fans.Ambareesh’s fans have been meeting Sumalatha with a request to enter active politics from Mandya as they have always stood by Ambareesh for decades.

CM: What’s Sumalatha’s contribution?

Even as some Congress leaders are urging their party leaders to field Sumalatha from Mandya LS seat, CM H D Kumaraswamy on Monday questioned her contribution to the district. “What is her contribution to the district? It is only because of the sympathy wave after the passing away of her husband Ambareesh that everyone is making a beeline for her. It is an emotional issue,” he said.

Fan club says will work for Sumalatha, no matter where she contests from

After giving them a patient hearing, Sumalatha is weighing all options and is likely to take a call at the earliest.Confident that she would agree to contest the Lok Sabha polls, Ambareesh’s fans have started the ground work and will reach out to the people. Ambareesh fan clubs in 916 villages out of 1,030 in Mandya district will cover almost 2,030 booths.

Somashekar, president, Karnataka Ambareesh Fans Association, said they want to appeal to people to support Sumalatha. “We will be ready to work for her on whichever party ticket she contests or even if she contests as an Independent. We want to see Ambareesh’s dreams for Mandya come true.”

He said that the people of Mandya are emotionally attached to Ambreesh’s family and it will be proved again in the days to come. Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP are trying to woo Sumalatha. Sources in BJP said that there are also Ambareesh fans in their party who will urge Sumaltha to contest on a BJP ticket to give a befitting reply to JD(S) that claims to have taken control of Mandya district winning all seven seats in the assembly election.