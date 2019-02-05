Home States Karnataka

Centre delaying MGNREGA payments: Krishna Byregowda

Despite the act mandating that labour payments need to be done within 15 days, the Union government, Byregowda said, hasn’t made a single payment since December 16, 2018.  

Published: 05th February 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After maintaining a consistent high for months in job-generation under Mahatma Gandhi National rural employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Karnataka has seen a sudden dip of 45 per cent in January. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byregowda has pointed fingers at the Narendra Modi-led Union government for the slowdown alleging that the delay in payments by the Centre has disincentivised the programme.

“The Union government owes Karnataka alone Rs 2,059 crore under MGNREGA, including labour and material cost. Across the country, the pending/arrears stand at a whopping Rs 12,713 crore,” Byregowda said.  He accused the Centre of deliberately trying to stall the scheme.

Despite the act mandating that labour payments need to be done within 15 days, the Union government, Byregowda said, hasn’t made a single payment since December 16, 2018.  

Person-days in Karnataka 
April 201838 lakh 
May 2018 48lakh
June 2018 62 lakh 
July 2018 76 lakh 
August 2018 82 lakh 
September 2018 75 lakh 
October 20181.2 crore 
November 2018 1.07 crore 
December 2018 1.46 crore 
January 201980 lakh 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGNREGA Krishna Byregowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp