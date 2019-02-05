Centre delaying MGNREGA payments: Krishna Byregowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After maintaining a consistent high for months in job-generation under Mahatma Gandhi National rural employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Karnataka has seen a sudden dip of 45 per cent in January. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byregowda has pointed fingers at the Narendra Modi-led Union government for the slowdown alleging that the delay in payments by the Centre has disincentivised the programme.

“The Union government owes Karnataka alone Rs 2,059 crore under MGNREGA, including labour and material cost. Across the country, the pending/arrears stand at a whopping Rs 12,713 crore,” Byregowda said. He accused the Centre of deliberately trying to stall the scheme.

Despite the act mandating that labour payments need to be done within 15 days, the Union government, Byregowda said, hasn’t made a single payment since December 16, 2018.

Person-days in Karnataka

April 201838 lakh

May 2018 48lakh

June 2018 62 lakh

July 2018 76 lakh

August 2018 82 lakh

September 2018 75 lakh

October 20181.2 crore

November 2018 1.07 crore

December 2018 1.46 crore

January 201980 lakh