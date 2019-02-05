Home States Karnataka

‘Drunk’ youths try to mow down cop, arrested 

A police inspector had a narrow escape when four inebriated youths, returning home from a party, tried to mow him down at Bank Colony in Bogadi during the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A police inspector had a narrow escape when four inebriated youths, returning home from a party, tried to mow him down at Bank Colony in Bogadi during the wee hours of Sunday. Inspector G C Raju, who was on duty checking vehicles, escaped with minor injuries. The four friends were arrested after a quick chase and have been booked for attempt-to-murder at Saraswatipuram police station.  The arrested are Kiran (34), Keerthi (35), Kiran Kumar (32) and Manjunath (28), residents  of Kuvempunagar and surrounding areas. 

The inspector, attached to Kuvempunagar police station, has lodged a complaint stating that the four, who were in a Santro car, tried to kill him by running him over with their vehicle, between 12.30 am and 1.30 am on Sunday.  “I sustained minor injuries while trying to dodge the vehicle. Then the three of them held me by my collar and verbally abused me,” Raju stated.

Though the inspector was in his uniform at that time, it did not deter the youths from attacking him. As the youths went out of control, the officer along with two constables succeeded in overpowering them. The youths were later taken to the station and the car seized. The four have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 504 (provoke breach of peace) and 34 (more than one people involved in the crime). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inebriated youths Drunk Youth Mow Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp