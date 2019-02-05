‘Drunk’ youths try to mow down cop, arrested 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A police inspector had a narrow escape when four inebriated youths, returning home from a party, tried to mow him down at Bank Colony in Bogadi during the wee hours of Sunday. Inspector G C Raju, who was on duty checking vehicles, escaped with minor injuries. The four friends were arrested after a quick chase and have been booked for attempt-to-murder at Saraswatipuram police station. The arrested are Kiran (34), Keerthi (35), Kiran Kumar (32) and Manjunath (28), residents of Kuvempunagar and surrounding areas.

The inspector, attached to Kuvempunagar police station, has lodged a complaint stating that the four, who were in a Santro car, tried to kill him by running him over with their vehicle, between 12.30 am and 1.30 am on Sunday. “I sustained minor injuries while trying to dodge the vehicle. Then the three of them held me by my collar and verbally abused me,” Raju stated.

Though the inspector was in his uniform at that time, it did not deter the youths from attacking him. As the youths went out of control, the officer along with two constables succeeded in overpowering them. The youths were later taken to the station and the car seized. The four have been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 504 (provoke breach of peace) and 34 (more than one people involved in the crime).