Hassan DC, official get HC notice 

Published: 05th February 2019 06:02 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to Rohini Sindhuri, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district, in relation to a contempt petition. The court also ordered issuance  of notice to B A Paramesh, commissioner of Hassan City Municipal Council. The petitioners had alleged that both of them started demolishing buildings on BM Road in Hassan city without following the proper procedure.

The High Court on January 27, 2019, had asked the deputy commissioner to give an opportunity of personal hearing to petitioners/building owners. “The DC did not follow the procedure before going ahead with demolition. Court orders were violated,” petitioners had added.

