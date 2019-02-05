Karnataka: Anganwadi workers call off strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anganwadi workers who have been agitating since Monday for equal pay and other demands have called off their protest.

Minister Jayamala met the Anganwadi workers at Freedom Park and discussed their demands. She assured them that she will take their demands to the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the workers had given a deadline to the Karnataka government till 12 noon today to agree to their demands. They had even threatened to barge into the Vidhana Soudha if the minister for women and child development fails to meet their demands.

"When H D Kumaraswamy was an MLA he was supporting us, now he has become Chief Minister and he is least bothered about our demands. We demand the minister for women and child development to come and listen to our demands today before 12 noon. Or else we will be forced to barge into Vidhana Soudha," said protesters.

Demands: