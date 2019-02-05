Karnataka Anganwadi workers protest reaches second day

BENGALURU: The protest by Anganawadi workers reached second day and they have given a deadline to State government till 12 noon today to agree to their demands.

Thousands of workers who have come from across the state and are staging the protest at Freedom Park, have given a deadline to the Government and said that if the minister for women and child development fails to meet them, they said they would barge into the Vidhana Soudha themselves.

Urging the government to fulfill their demands, over 3,000 workers have staged a protest. "When HD Kumaraswamy was an MLA he was supporting us, now he has become Chief Minister and he is least bothered about our demands. We demand the minister for women and child development to come and listen to our demands today before 12 noon. Or else we will be forced to barge into Vidhana Soudha," said protesters.

Demands:

- The remuneration given to Anganawadi workers should reach them on time as now it is delayed

- Extend PF and Gratuity facilities

- Upgrade mini Anganawadis

- Those who have worked for more than 10 years as Anganwadi workers should be promoted as supervisors

- Summer holiday facilities should be extended to Anganawadis too, like schools

- Departmental works should not be assigned to Anganwadi workers

- Absorb Anganawadi workers as permanent staff