Karnataka: Close shave for JSS seer after hydrogen balloons burst during wrestling event inauguration

The organizers had brought hundreds of hydrogen gas-filled balloons that were given to the guests to be released in the air to mark the formal inauguration of the event.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Explosion

Image used for representational purpose. (File | ENS)

By Online Desk

MYSURU: JSS Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshiekendra Swami, former Legislative Council Chairman Marithibe Gowda and a few others had a miraculous escape when several balloons, filled with hydrogen gas, burst into flames during the inauguration of a wrestling competition as part of Suttur jathra.

The seer along with other guests had gathered at the wrestling arena to inaugurate the wrestling competition. The organizers had brought hundreds of hydrogen gas-filled balloons that were given to the guests to be released in the air to mark the formal inauguration of the event. As a torch was brought by the sportsmen to the wrestling arena, the flames came in contact with the balloons which burst in a matter of seconds. 

The seer luckily escaped with just a burn injury on his forehead. He was in shock for a couple of minutes and the crowd started screaming. However, the devotees and the volunteers ran to rescue the seer. The other injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and were given first aid as they suffered from burns. 

