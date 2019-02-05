Home States Karnataka

Sanitation workers are masseurs at this hospital

The 15-bed hospital, plagued by staff crunch, sees 60-70 patients on a daily basis.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: In what could be seen as an illegitimate practice, daily wage labourers hired to maintain sanitation have turned massage therapists at the district government Ayurveda hospital in Raichur. All this because the AYUSH Department had failed to fill the posts of therapists which have been lying vacant for many years. 

The 15-bed hospital, plagued by staff crunch, sees 60-70 patients on a daily basis. There is only one doctor despite there being two sanctioned posts, one male staff nurse and one male pharmaceutical nurse. The irony is that even the works related to salaries or finance and other clerical works are taken care of by the pharmaceutical nurse.

A hospital staff told The New Indian Express that though the hospital was established in 1998, till today, no patient was admitted for more than a day. There is no sufficient human resource to maintain in-patient units at this facility.  He said patients suffering from paralysis need to be kept for more than a day and this requires at least two to three persons.  He added that four persons — two men and two women — who were hired for sanitation, are not trained to carry out massage therapy. 

Hospital medical officer Dr Basavaraj admitted that the people who were hired on a daily wage basis were being used for massage therapy. He said there is no staff for massage, hence these people are doing it. 
“The hospital pays Rs 3,500 each for the workers. They were somewhat trained by me to perform certain massage procedures. Unfortunately, these people do not stay long and leave work soon. So we again scout for new persons and train them again,” he said. 

TAGS
Massage therapists Daily wage labourers

