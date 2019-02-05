Home States Karnataka

Shivakumar moves HC against ED, I-T

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka minister

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that ask him to appear in person and all further proceedings. In the summons, Saurabh Mehta, Assistant Director, ED, has stated that he is investigating under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and the attendance of Shivakumar is necessary for the same.

Hence, Shivakumar was asked to appear in person before ED at 10.30 am on February 8, 2019, it said. Shivakumar has also challenged the proceedings initiated by the I-T Department and the cognisance taken by the Special Court for Economic Offences. The minister is facing the charges of willfully evading tax, filing of false income tax returns and criminal conspiracy. ​

Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate has proceeded to issue summons dated January 17, 2019 to Shivakumar for offences punishable under Section 120B of IPC (allegedly indulging in criminal conspiracy). In a petition filed by Shivakumar, the summons were challenged on the ground that the entire proceedings of ED are without jurisdiction.

As far as proceedings of the I-T Department is concerned, Shivakumar has urged the court to quash the sanction order dated May 28, 2018, issued by the Principal Director, Income Tax (Investigation), and the complaint registered before the Special Court for Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

Case history
The I-T Department conducted a raid on the properties of DK Shivakumar and others in Bengaluru and New Delhi, on  August 2, 2017. Based on this, the I-T Department gave sanction to prosecute Shivakumar for offences under Section 276C(1) and 277 of the I-T Act and 120-B of IPC.

