Whip issued to Congress-JDS MLAs ahead of budget session in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid allegations of a renewed bid by BJP to destabilise the Kumaraswamy ministry, a whip was issued to all MLAs of ruling JDS-Congress coalition Tuesday to be present in the state assembly during all days of the budget session commencing Wednesday and vote in favour of the government.

The issuance of the whip is seen as a move by the ruling coalition to pre-empt any plans of disgruntled Congress MLAs on the radar of BJP to stay away from the assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, said his government was stable and he would present a good budget and deliver good administration despite a few people trying to create hurdles.

The whip issued by the Governments Chief Whip Ganesh Prakesh Hukkeri read: "you (MLAs) have to be present in the House mandatorily from February 6 to 15 every day, from the time the Speaker starts the proceedings to till the time he concludes, and vote in favour of the government."

It has been issued in the backdrop of reports that the Congress MLAs who had skipped the legislature party meeting last month might stay away from the assembly.

Expressing doubts about a budget presentation on February 8, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ahoka had claimed 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of the reach of their leaders and the coalition government was in a 'coma'.

The BJP had on Sunday said it was not averse to moving a no-confidence motion during the budget session.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had Monday alleged BJP was offering Rs 50 crore each to Congress MLAs to switch sides, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa has said his party was not attempting to topple the government and asked the Congress and JDS to keep their flock together.

State Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao Monday said action would be taken against legislators if they violated the whip.

Kumaraswamy, responding to questions from reporters here Tuesday, said BJP leaders were in illusion.

"Let them continue to be in illusion. I will do my duty screen will be lifted tomorrow, you will get all the information," he added.

Rubbishing reports raising questions about the longevity of the government and budget presentation, Siddaramaiah, who is also the Coalition coordination committee chief, said the government would complete its full term.

Nothing will happen to this government for five years the session will go on smoothly and the budget will be presented. The government was solid as rock, he said.