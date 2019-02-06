24 labourers kept in ‘bondage’ at Sakleshpur brick kiln rescued 

Home States Karnataka

It is said that Manju’s close associates Raju and Murali lured the labourers from Krishnagiri by promising better salary five months ago. 

Image used for representation only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: As many as 24 people, including five women and four children, from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, who were allegedly held as bonded labourers at a brick kiln, were rescued by officials, on Monday night. The kiln is in Malagalli village of Sakleshpur taluk.The labourers’ plight came to light when Sakleshpur tahsildar Rakshit was tipped off by an NGO. The labourers were working in the brick kiln owned by Sachin and Manju of Malagalli village. 

It is said that Manju’s close associates Raju and Murali lured the labourers from Krishnagiri by promising better salary five months ago. Mutturaj, a labourer, said the owners have failed to provide them salaries. Another said they were brought from Krishnagiri in a private vehicle after giving an advance of `10,000-20,000 to each family. Later, the owners stopped paying salaries and giving proper shelter.

The brick kiln owners allegedly sent the labourers to Krishnagiri after they were tipped-off about the raid. Later, the taluk officials, with the help of NGO members and the police brought back the workers from Krishnagiri. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said they were not bonded labourers as they were getting paid. 

