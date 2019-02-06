Home States Karnataka

BJP shelves idea of no-trust motion

Yeddyurappa said they are seeking suggestions from people in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the state BJP unit flagged off its campaign vehicles in Bengaluru on Tuesday | shriram b n

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “The BJP will not push for a no-confidence motion,” party president and opposition leader B S Yeddyurapppa said here on Tuesday. When pressed for an answer, he said the party is not planning to move a no-confidence motion. Yeddyurappa was speaking to journalists after the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the BJP office, which surprisingly saw many absentees. A senior party leader said 82 MLAs were present, 20 had given letters offering reasons for their absence, and two were indisposed and in hospital, and therefore, could not turn up.’’

Briefing the media, Yeddyurappa mocked the Congress, saying, “Twenty of the Congress legislators said they would not allow HD Kumaraswamy to continue as chief minister. Add to this the fact that Kumaraswamy himself has said he is a mere “clerk”.He claimed that the state government is as good as dead, and accusing the government of doing nothing, said that development had stopped, corruption had raised its ugly head and there was no unity either among the ministers or MLAs.’’   

Yeddyurappa said, “The budget session has been called in haste, and is just ‘naam ke vaste’. Yeddyurappa said that after Governor Vajubhai Vala’s joint address, the party will meet once again and discuss issues.
Yeddyurappa inaugurated the Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath, a programme to reach out to 10 crore people, for their suggestions to prepare the party manifesto.

Yeddyurappa said they are seeking suggestions from people in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. He said they will also inform the people about what Narendra Modi had achieved. This is historic because this is the first time such an exercise is being attempted, he said, adding, “Modi will be PM once again, and this is as certain as the sun and the moon.’’

