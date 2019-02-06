Enforcement Directorate court, H D Kumaraswamy want D K Shivakumar on same day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the JD(S)-Congress coalition is struggling to keep its numbers set in a safe zone on budget day, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has been summoned by a New Delhi court. The famed troubleshooter of the Congress may miss Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s budget presentation if he doesn’t get an exemption from appearing in person before an Enforcement Directorate court on Friday.

On the day B S Yeddyurappa was to take a floor test last year, it was Shivakumar who presented rebels like Anand Singh to the House. This time around, when the coalition is hoping for smooth passage of the finance bill, Shivakumar may not even be present.

“He can seek exemption from court on the grounds that the House is in session and as a minister, he has responsibilities to fulfil,” a source close to the minister said. Shivakumar is chargesheeted in a disproportionate assets case. With four MLAs unlikely to attend the session, one injured and another on the run for causing the injuries, the coalition’s strength may drop to 112 from 118. If Shivakumar too is absent, the number drops to 111 against BJP’s 106.