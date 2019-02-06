Home States Karnataka

Enforcement Directorate court, H D Kumaraswamy want D K Shivakumar on same day

On the day B S Yeddyurappa was to take a floor test last year, it was Shivakumar who presented rebels like Anand Singh to the House.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

A worker does a mic check at Vidhana Soudha ahead of the Joint Session, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the JD(S)-Congress coalition is struggling to keep its numbers set in a safe zone on budget day, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar has been summoned by a New Delhi court. The famed troubleshooter of the Congress may miss Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s budget presentation if he doesn’t get an exemption from appearing in person before an Enforcement Directorate court on Friday. 

On the day B S Yeddyurappa was to take a floor test last year, it was Shivakumar who presented rebels like Anand Singh to the House. This time around, when the coalition is hoping for smooth passage of the finance bill, Shivakumar may not even be present.

“He can seek exemption from court on the grounds that the House is in session and as a minister, he has responsibilities to fulfil,” a source close to the minister said. Shivakumar  is chargesheeted in a disproportionate assets case. With four MLAs unlikely to attend the session, one injured and another on the run for causing the injuries, the coalition’s strength may drop to 112 from 118. If Shivakumar too is absent, the number drops to 111 against BJP’s 106. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Enforcement Directorate D K Shivakumar Karnataka Budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp