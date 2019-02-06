Home States Karnataka

Four defiant Congress MLAs absent themselves from Karnataka assembly

The whip was seen as a move by the ruling coalition to pre-empt any plans of disgruntled Congress MLAs on the radar of BJP to stay away from the assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the gove

Published: 06th February 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File photo: ENS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Striking a defiant note, the four Congress MLAs who had failed to turn up at the January 18 CLP meeting, remained absent on the first day of the Karnataka assembly session, which began here Wednesday.

The MLAs -- Ramesh Jarkiholi, MaheshKumtalli, Umesh Jadhav, and Nagendra -- did not ascribe any reason for not attending the opening day's session.

On Tuesday, a whip had been issued to all MLAs of the ruling JDS-Congress coalition to be present in the assembly on all days of the budget session. The whip was seen as a move by the ruling coalition to pre-empt any plans of disgruntled Congress MLAs on the radar of BJP to stay away from the assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the government.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Assembly witnesses stormy scenes as budget session begins

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah served a second notice to the MLAs who did not turn up for the CLP meeting.

While the first notice was served on January 28, the second was given on Monday. "Yes, Siddaramaiah has served notices on the four CongressMLAs," said a source close to the Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah noted that despite the earlier notice served to them, seeking an explanation for failing to attend the CLP meeting, the MLAs had not turned up.

"Even though nine days have passed (since the first notice was served), you did not give any explanation about your absence.

Hence you are directed to meet me at the CLP office before ordering the assembly session on February 6 and give your explanation," Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Mahesh Kumtalli, a copy of which is with PTI.

"The contents of the letters to other three MLAs are identical," said a source in Congress. The four MLAs were allegedly upset with the party for not being inducted into the Kumaraswamy cabinet.

Ramesh Jarkiholi remained inaccessible to party leaders and had his mobile phone was switched off.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government had received a setback on January 15 when two independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew support to the Kumaraswamy government.

Dealing a further blow to Congress reports emerged that at least 20 Congress MLAs too had gone missing just around the time when 104 BJP MLAs were huddled in a resort in Gurugram.

Congress and the JD(S) had alleged that the BJP indulged in horse trading to pull down the government.

Congress had, however, claimed that all its MLAs were intact and nobody would defect. To substantiate its claim and to put up a show of unity to allay doubts, the Congress decided to convene a meeting of fits MLAs on January 18. However, the four MLAs did not show up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS-Congress Congress MLA Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp