Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly witnesses stormy scenes as budget session begins

The Governor Vajubhai Vala, who arrived to address the gathering, had to cut short the speech which ended within a few moments due to the ruckus and then exited the assembly. 

Published: 06th February 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Protest in Karnataka Assembly by opposition parties during Governor Vajubhai Vala's address.

Protest in Karnataka Assembly by opposition parties during Governor Vajubhai Vala's address. (ANI | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The budget session of the Karnataka assembly, which began on Wednesday, witnessed stormy scenes from the beginning of business as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started protesting against the ruling coalition of the JD(S) and the Congress calling it a minority government.

The Governor Vajubhai Vala, who arrived to address the gathering, had to cut short the speech which ended within a few moments due to the ruckus and then exited the assembly. 

According to the BJP, around 11 MLAs from the Congress were missing from the session.

"We will continue protest inside the assembly. This is a minority government. We will meet the governor soon and give him a memorandum to dissolve the government. On no-confidence motion, the party will take a decision later," BJP leader Sriramulu said.

In all at least 6 MLAs of the Congress skipped the session. These include BC Patil, Kampli MLA Ganesh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumathalli and Nagendra despite a whip being issued.

Anand Singh who is recuperating was brought to the house by Zameer Ahmed. The BJP said that the Government would not be able to clear the budget as it did not have the support of nearly half of the MLA's. While the BJP had issued no whip, 6 of its MLAs including Balachandra Jarkiholi and CN Ashwathnarayana missed the session. 

CLP leader told Express, "I have spoken to Ramesh Jarkiholi. He will come to the house tomorrow."

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is all set to present the budget on Friday and this will be his second budget presentation in a row. The Congress, worried about the absence of 4 legislators, considered to have gone 'rebel', is still trying all means to woo them back and ensure that they attend the session to shore up its numbers.

On Wednesday morning, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah sent out fresh notices to the MLA's asking them to appear in person during or after the session and explain their absence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Vajubhai Vala Karnataka BJP Karnataka BJP MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp