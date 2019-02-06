Lack of Vitamin A hits blindness control programme

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: DUE to non-availability of Vitamin A solution, the blindness control programme for children aged between 0-5 years has taken a back seat in the state for the last one year. Since Septmber 2017, many districts have not received the solution. However, Health and Family Welfare Departments of some of the districts have administered the remaining solution in their stock in March 2018. But thereafter, none of the districts could administer the solution.

Under the National Programme for Control of Blindness, children between 0-5 years of age were to be given the solution biannually.Dr Nataraj, Reproductive and Child Health Officer, Shivamogga, said, “The main objective is prevention of visual impairment through provision of comprehensive eye care services for kids below 5.

In Shivamogga, 1,23,400 beneficiaries were not administered Vitamin A.”Rajini, Deputy Director of Nutrition, said the tender process to procure the solution is underway and in the next one-and-half months, it will be supplied to all the districts.