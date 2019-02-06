Home States Karnataka

Lucky escape for JSS seer, others as hydrogen balloons burst into flames

The seer, along with other guests, was at the wrestling arena to inaugurate the competition.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Balloons burst into flames over the heads of the seer and others at Suttur village in Mysuru district on Tuesday | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The seer of the Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara (JSS) mutt, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, former Legislative Council chairman Marithibbe Gowda and a few others had a miraculous escape when balloons filled with hydrogen burst into flames right over their heads during the inauguration of a wrestling competition organised as part of the annual Suttur jathra.

The seer, along with other guests, was at the wrestling arena to inaugurate the competition. Hundreds of hydrogen-filled balloons had been given to the guests to be released in the air to mark the formal inauguration of competitions.

It was then that flames from a torch brought by sportsmen to the wrestling arena came in contact with the balloons causing them to burst into flames. Luckily for the swamiji, the saffron robe which he wears from head to toe, shielded him from any major injury except for minor burns on the forehead. 

Seer witnesses opening wrestling matches 

The seer was in shock for a couple of minutes and the crowd started running helter-skelter. However, other devotees and volunteers rushed to the seer’s rescue.Marithibbe Gowda, A Somanna and a few others suffered minor burns on the forehead, face and the head. They were rushed to a hospital nearby where they were administered first aid. Other guests too were had a lucky escape as their headgear saved them from injuries. 

The organisers, who were squatting for a photo-op, did not come in contact with the flames.
Panic prevailed for some time as people started rushing towards the wrestling arena to find out what had happened. Policemen and NCC cadets immediately swung into action and ensured that the situation did not slip out of control.

After regaining his composure, the seer even witnessed the inaugural wrestling matches for the ‘Suttur Kumara’ and ‘Suttur Kesari’ titles. He also took part in puja and other functions. Later, speaking to media persons, Deshikendra Swamiji said there was no need for panic as he was safe. He said that many, including Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, had called him to inquire about his condition.

TAGS
Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji Suttur jathra

