Man from Karnataka booked for attempt to murder in Maharashtra

The victim, Dundappa Katti Mani (60), lived along with his family at a construction site on Ghodbunder Road here.

Published: 06th February 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Murder

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THANE: A 45-year-old man from Karnataka has been booked by city police for allegedly attempting to kill a relative in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

His niece was married to the accused, Ashok Harijan, a resident of Bijapur district in Karnataka, a police official said.

However, since Harijan used to harass his wife, Mani brought his niece and her three children to Thane around six months back, he said.

The accused also came to Mani's place a few days back and demanded that his wife return with him to Karnataka.

However, the victim refused to allow his niece to go with the accused following which the two men had a quarrel over it on Tuesday night, he said.

Harijan, in a fit of anger, allegedly attacked Mani with a knife, injuring him seriously, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

