New taluks yet to get functional   

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The formation of new taluks, which had attracted a lot of debate in the state, gained a lot of traction after former chief minister Siddaramaiah announced 49 new taluks in the 2017-18 state budget. This was finally realised on January 2018. However, the ground reality is that in Hyderabad-Karnataka — where 17 new taluks were established — no new taluk-level offices were opened, except the revenue department offices.

According to official sources, only the offices assigned to the tahsildar and assistant director of land records were partially functioning in the new taluks. But, although revenue department under-secretary Puttananjaiah told Express on Tuesday that the government has posted tahsildars to the new tahsil offices, the reality is quite different.

In many new taluks, including Yadrami in Kalaburagi, there are no tahsildars, and in many only one has been posted while there are two posts of tahsildars (Grade 1 and Grade 2). The staff, who were transferred or deputed, are hesitant to joining the new offices and they are still vacant.