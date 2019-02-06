Home States Karnataka

New taluks yet to get functional   

According to official sources, only the offices assigned to the tahsildar and assistant director of land records were partially functioning in the new taluks. 

Published: 06th February 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The formation of new taluks, which had attracted a lot of debate in the state, gained a lot of traction after former chief minister Siddaramaiah announced 49 new taluks in the 2017-18 state budget. This was finally realised on January 2018. However, the ground reality is that in Hyderabad-Karnataka — where 17 new taluks were established — no new taluk-level offices were opened, except the revenue department offices.

According to official sources, only the offices assigned to the tahsildar and assistant director of land records were partially functioning in the new taluks. But, although revenue department under-secretary Puttananjaiah told Express on Tuesday that the government has posted tahsildars to the new tahsil offices, the reality is quite different.

In many new taluks, including Yadrami in Kalaburagi, there are no tahsildars, and in many only one has been posted while there are two posts of tahsildars (Grade 1 and Grade 2). The staff, who were transferred or deputed, are hesitant to joining the new offices and they are still vacant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah New taluks in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp