Police mourn loss of ‘best investigator’ of K-9 squad

By

Express News Service

GADAG: It was a unique funeral where even tough cops failed to control their tears. They sobbed at the demise of the best member of their canine squad. The Gadag police honoured the sniffer dog by giving her the gun salute. Ramya, as she was called by the trainers, breathed her last on Monday. She was ten years old. A large number of police officers gathered for the funeral. In 10 years of her service in the canine squad, Ramya was involved in solving a whopping 120 cases.

In June 2018, a murder was reported in Maranabasari village in Ron taluk. After sniffing at the crime site, she took the trainer to an old hut where the accused was hiding. Within an hour, the murderer was in the police net. In a burglary case in April 2015, Ramya zeroed in on the accused. She had crossed roads, vehicles and farm fields, but she did not lose the scent.

“Even a day after the death of our favourite dog, we are unable to come to terms with the loss. We had a tough time in making Ramya’s friend Rambo consume food,” said Santosh Nayak, Ramya’s trainer. “Usually, sniffer dogs are retired at 10 years. But looking at Ramya’s track record, the district police wanted to extend her service for another year. But on Monday, she collapsed due to infection in the uterus and developed respiratory problems,” he said.