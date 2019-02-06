Home States Karnataka

Ponzi cases: Karnataka gets time to submit status report

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition seeking a CBI probe into Ponzi companies in Karnataka.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted two weeks time to the state government to file a status report with regard to the investigation of cases registered in relation to Ponzi companies across the state. Meanwhile, the state government informed the HC that 11   of the 19 cases registered in relation to the Ponzi scam have been handed over to the CCB. This submission was made by the government advocate before the division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar..

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition seeking a CBI probe into Ponzi companies in Karnataka. The petitioners, Imran Pasha and Nazia Banu, have requested the court to direct the CBI, Enforcement Directorate  and the Income Tax Department to probe into the matter, in the interest of poor investors who have deposited more than `3,000 crore. 

Alleging that Ponzi companies have failed to remit the income tax deducted from the investors, the petitioners have also urged the court to direct the investigating agencies to seize the properties of all Ponzi companies. 

HC quashes FIR against Laxmi Hebbalkar
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the FIR and further proceedings pending before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Chamarajanagar district, against Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, in relation to the alleged code of conduct violation during the 2017 Gundlupet Assembly bypoll.  Justice Aravind Kumar quashed the FIR and proceedings while allowing the appeal filed by Laxmi, who claimed that permission was not obtained from the magistrate before filing an FIR.  

