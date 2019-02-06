Anand Singh discharged to shore up numbers for budget session?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Was Congress legislator Anand Singh, who was allegedly assaulted by his party colleague at Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru on January 20, discharged hurriedly from the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment? While the hospital said his discharge was as per plan, the manner in which he was suddenly taken home on Monday evening has raised some questions, especially because the budget session of the state assembly starts on Wednesday, and the JD(S)-Congress coalition needs to make sure its flock is intact.

Singh’s discharge from Apollo Hospital was against medical advice, sources said. Doctors had said that he needed rest, and would be discharged after five days. “He was to be in hospital for another four days, as his diet was being monitored and he had also complained of pain while walking. But on Monday, he requested for sudden discharge,” a hospital source said.

Sources say it is Congress’ strategy to ensure that Kampli Ganesh appears before court and files a bail application. “Court cannot grant bail to the accused when the victim is in hospital. This could be the reason for the discharge,” a source said.

It is not sure whether Singh has shifted to his city-based residence, where he will rest for the next 15 days.Family sources said the discharge was under instructions from Congress leaders. However, Dr Umesh, medical superintendent, Apollo Hospital, said, “It was a planned discharge and he was suggested rest at home,” said .

Tricky to trace MLA Ganesh: Home Minister Hubballi: Home Minister M B Patil has assured that Kampli MLA from Congress J N Ganesh, who is accused of assaulting Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh at a resort, will be arrested soon. Patil told reporters here on Tuesday that the police are doing their best to nab Ganesh and added that nobody should doubt the capability of the state police. Since the MLA has been frequently changing locations and is not keeping in has not been in touch with anybody, tracing him has become difficult, he said.