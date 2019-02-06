Unsure of MLAs, Congress edgy as budget session starts

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day the state legislature meets for the budget session, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has a lot of loose ends to tie up. Four of its MLAs are still hostile, two independents have jumped ship, one legislator is recovering from injuries caused by another, and the latter still remains at large fearing arrest by the police. If the uncertainty over the exact number of ruling party legislators who will be present is not enough, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar being summoned by an Enforcement Directorate court in New Delhi on the day of the budget is another headache for the H D Kumaraswamy-led government.

Ganesh Hukkeri, the chief whip of the coalition government, issued a whip on Tuesday asking all ruling party legislators to be present throughout the session. “A whip has been issued to all of you to compulsorily be present in the House from February 6 to 15, from the time the Speaker begins proceedings and till the time he concludes, and to vote in favour of the government,” the order said.

The whip has been issued at a time when the coalition has lost the support of two independent MLAs, bringing down its number to 118. Of all its MLAs, four — Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Athani’s Mahesh Kumathalli, Ballari Rural’s B Nagendra and Chincholli MLA Umesh Jadhav — have not responded positively to Congress’ wooing tactics.

Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, who was discharged from a private hospital on Monday night, is still recuperating while Kampli J N Ganesh, who is accused of assaulting Singh, is absconding fearing arrest. If all six of these legislators skip the session, the coalition’s number will drop to 112 as against BJP’s strength of 106. “Whoever violates the whip will be liable for action. We are confident that all our MLAs will turn up,” said KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Instability from within enough for govt to fall: BSY

If he does not get any reprieve from appearing in person before the ED court, D K Shivakumar may also have to miss the crucial budget presentation on February 8.The Congress, through legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and cabinet minister Satish Jarkiholi, is making last-ditch attempts to bring Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli to the House while Chincholi MLA Jadhav is being wooed with a larger role in Kalaburagi. Shivakumar is likely to seek exemption from court appearance on the grounds of the session being on.

Meanwhile, minister Zameer Ahmed met Anand Singh on Tuesday urging him to attend the session to keep the coalition’s numbers strong in a bid to prepare itself if the BJP seeks a division of votes on the finance Bill. “We have no need to topple the government. The instability from within is more than enough for it to fall,” said opposition leader in the Assembly, B S Yeddyurappa.

Congress-JD(S) hopes that a strong message that any legislator who violates the whip will be liable for disqualification will do the trick of bringing its MLAs under one roof, but how much it will materialise will be seen only on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the list of absentees.