Warehouse runs out of medicines in Karnataka

According to drug manufacturers, tender conditions are stringent in the state, compared to neighbouring states.

BENGALURU:  Government-run hospitals at the district and taluk levels across the state are running short of medicines, as there are no stocks at the Karnataka State Drugs and Logistics Warehousing Society.
There is a shortage of over 200 drugs, and the warehouse is also running out of stock. Some crucial medicines, including anti-rabies vaccines, high blood pressure tablets, thyroid medicine, diabetes drugs, iron and folic acid tablets for children, chicken pox vaccine, tablets for gastrointestinal and urinary infections, are down to zero stocks at the warehouse, data provided by the health and family welfare department to TNIE shows. 

However, officials from the Society defend this “scary situation” and say that authorities at the district and taluk levels are allowed to purchase drugs at the local level, utilising funds released under the National Health Mission (NHM). 

Nagaraju, additional director, KSDLWS, said, “If there are no stocks at the warehouse, it doesn’t mean that hospitals are running out of medicine. In case of shortage, they are allowed to buy at the local level using funds released under NHM. District hospitals are allowed to purchase medicines up to `25 lakh per year.”When medicine stocks fall to 60% at the warehouse, tenders should be called. But in this case, tenders have not been floated.

According to drug manufacturers, tender conditions are stringent in the state, compared to neighbouring states. KDLDWS, which supplies drugs to government-run hospitals in the state, every year calls tenders for `300 crore. But drug suppliers and manufacturers say the time provided by KDWDWS to apply is only 30 days, while it is 60 days in other states. 

Anti-rabies vaccine shortage
Though dog bite cases are reported, government-run hospitals are running short of anti-rabies medicine. Instead of 40,000 stock, the current stock at the warehouse is 8,000 vaccines. Officials say this is because manufacturers are few. KSDLWS has called for tenders twice in 2018, and got no response. Now, the tender has been floated again. “As there was no response, hospitals were managing at the local level, and patients didn’t suffer,” Nagaraju said.

