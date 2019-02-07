Home States Karnataka

Nine missing MLAs keep suspense on, BJP disrupts Governor’s address

Published: 07th February 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Legislators interact with MLA Anand Singh (in dark glasses) in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday a day after he was released from hospital |VINOD KUMAR T

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least nine MLAs of the JD(S)-Congress coalition gave the first day of the budget session a miss despite a whip mandating their presence. Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah has issued a final warning to all his MLAs to be present on Friday for the budget session or face action.

Chaos reigned supreme inside the Karnataka legislative assembly hall on Wednesday where a joint session had been convened. Agitating BJP legislators, who stormed the well of the House shouting slogans against the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government, forced Governor Vajubhai Vala to cut short his speech. BJP legislators began protesting as soon as the Governor began his speech, terming the coalition a “minority government”. Governor Vala jumped from the first paragraph of his speech straight to the conclusion with the BJP legislators refusing to yield and protesting inside the House, giving a glimpse of how this budget session could proceed.

Apart from the four Congress rebel MLAs — Gokak’s Ramesh Jarkiholi, Athani’s Mahesh Kumathalli, Chincholli’s Umesh Jadhav and Ballari Rural’s B Nagendra — Hirekerur’s B C Patil also skipped the session, taking the party by surprise. Senior leader and former minister Roshan Baig, who was in New Delhi to organise a minorities convention, was also missing. Kampli MLA J N Ganesh, who is accused of assaulting his colleague Anand Singh, was also absent.

First-time MLA and former minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter, Soumya Reddy also gave the first day of the session a miss, but said the party chief was in the loop.“I had an appointment with Mahila Congress Chief Sushmita Deb in New Delhi and couldn’t get a return flight in time. The Chief Whip was informed immediately to excuse me for one day. I will be in the session tomorrow,” Sowmya told The New Indian Express.

JD(S)’ Krishnarajpet MLA Narayana Gowda also absented himself, giving the jitters to the coalition. “I am unwell and hence skipped the session. I had sought prior permission from the Speaker and informed the Chief Minister. There is no need to attach any meaning to my absence,” he told reporters later in the day.

Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao alike expressed confidence that all 80 Congress MLAs will return to the House on Thursday.If the absence of nine MLAs was not enough, the likes of BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy and Chikkaballapur MLA Dr Sudhakar Reddy kept the coalition on the tenterhooks with a late entry. While Ramalinga Reddy walked in late, Sudhakar chose to visit the ruling party lounge but not enter the House. Two independent MLAs, Nagesh of Mulibaglu and Shankar from Ranebennur, who jumped ship to support the BJP recently, were also absent.

With no whip, six legislators of the BJP too skipped the first day of the session but three of the absentees, party sources suggested, were on “duty” assigned to them. Sources said Mahadevpura MLA Aravind Limbavali, Malleswaram MLA Ashwathnarayana and Arabhavi’s Balachandra Jarkiholi has been asked to guard coalition and independent MLAs who have pledged loyalty to the BJP.

Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal of Vijayapura, N Linganna of Mayakonda and M Chandrappa of Holalkere cited personal reasons for skipping the session. “We haven’t issued a whip becuase we trust our MLAs. There is no need for a whip as of now. We will consider issuing one as and when there is a requirement,” said Sunil Kumar, MLA from Karkala and BJP’s chief whip.

Anand Singh is back in hospital

Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, was back in hospital on Wednesday complaining of body pain, minutes after showing up at Soudha. Minister Zameer Ahmed told mediapersons that Singh needed treatment and rest for the next eight days

Cops at Soudha to nab Ganesh

The Ramanagara police were seen waiting inside Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday to arrest Kampli MLA J N Ganesh, who has been booked for allegdly assaulting Anand Singh. The policemen, in plainclothes, were everywhere. However, Ganesh skipped the session

BJP devising strategy quietly

After stalling the Governor’s address to the House on Wednesday, the BJP is carefully planning its next move. While the ruling party benches in the assembly were abuzz with the coalition having enough numbers, the opposition lounge was full of hope that anything could happen

