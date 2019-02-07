BJP devising strategy, but numbers are still a concern

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We are meeting in this (opposition) lounge today but Monday we could be at the other (ruling party) lounge,” a confident BJP legislator told The New Indian Express on Wednesday indicating that hopes are not lost for his camp just yet.

After stalling the Governor’s address and creating a ruckus in the House on Wednesday, the BJP is planning its next move. But what is bothering the party is getting the numbers.Six BJP MLAs missed the joint session but that did not bother the party much as it found relief in the fact that nine MLAs of the coalition were absent.

While the ruling party lounge of the assembly was abuzz about the coalition having enough numbers, the opposition lounge was full of hope that anything could happen.When the budget session began, BJP legislators disrupted the proceedings deeming the coalition a minority government but doesn’t intend to move a “no-confidence” motion. With a dozen MLAs from both sides skipping the session, neither seems to be confident of the numbers.

“MLAs have lost faith in the Chief Minister. We will take a memorandum to the Governor about this being a minority government,” said Sriramulu, BJP MLA. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, however, said, “They don’t have a majority and that is why we protested. We will not approach the Governor or seek a no-confidence motion.”

Even as many BJP leaders claim that there are no efforts to topple the coalition, the party has entrusted three MLAs with the “duty” of keeping MLAs who shifted loyalties to the BJP safe.A senior BJP MLA who prepared a list of absentee legislators had marked three named under “on duty”, indicating that they had been assigned a particular task by the party that was keeping them busy. Such is the confidence the BJP has in its legislators that it has chosen not to issue a whip.

As speculations of four rebel Congress MLAs resigning are doing the rounds, BJP is making its move to woo at least six more coalition legislators. The party is keen on keeping a low profile of its engagements and wants to wait and watch if the tide turns on Friday when Kumaraswamy presents his budget.