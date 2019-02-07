Ballari police reach Bihar in search of culprits

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari police have reached Bihar in search of those involved in vandalism at Hampi. The vandalism came to light after a video went viral last week. The video, first shared by Bengaluru-based rapper Aush Saha on his social media account had attracted criticism from all the quarters, following which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lodged a case with the district police.

A senior officer of the district police told TNIE that a team of police has reached Bihar. “We have some leads about the men involved in the vandalism. Though the date of video is yet to be established, the police team has some clues about the people in the video. The team is expected to make arrests soon,” the officer said.The police had questioned a few locals regarding the incident. “The case is still under investigation and we cannot divulge more information, ” the officer said.