Cops reach Vidhana Soudha in search of MLA Ganesh

Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara police, who have registered an attempt to murder case against Congress MLA from Kampli J N Ganesh, were seen waiting inside Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday to arrest the legislator. Ganesh, however, did not attend the session on the first day.

Policemen were heavily deployed in and around Vidhana Soudha when the Governor was addressing the joint session. Police sources said that at least 200 policemen were deployed in the Soudha. They were seen at the corridor as well as the Assembly hall entrance.

On January 19, Congress MLA Anand Singh was assaulted by Ganesh at Eagleton Resort. Later, Ramanagara police booked Ganesh under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Since then Ganesh has been missing.

Police sources said that they came to Vidhana Soudha as there were chances of Ganesh coming. “We were told to come in mufti. We were not sure if he would turn up though,” a source said.Inspector General of Police (Central Range) B Dayanand, however, said that he is unaware about the policemen being at Vidhana Soudha and added that he is in Hyderabad.

Anand Singh rushes back to hospital after session

Bengaluru: Just a few minutes after the assembly session on Wednesday, Congress MLA Anand Singh rushed back to hospital complaining of body pain. He was assaulted by his party colleague MLA Ganesh at Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru on January 20. Confirming his admission, Dr Umesh of Apollo Hospital, said, “The MLA is back in the hospital as he has severe body ache. He is also suffering from pain in his chest while walking.” The New Indian Express had reported that Singh was hurriedly discharged from the hospital on Tuesday against medical advice. Confirming that, Zameer Ahmed on Wednesday told mediapersons that Singh needed treatment and rest for the next eight days but was discharged against the doctors’ advice as he had to be present in the budget session. Kampli MLA Ganesh is still absconding.

