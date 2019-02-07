Home States Karnataka

Court issues summons to actor Sudeep

Published: 07th February 2019 06:46 AM

Kannada actor Sudeep (File Photo)

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGLURU: The Second Judicial Magistrate First Class court here has issued a summons to Sandalwood actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep asking him to appear in person before it on March 26.

This is in connection with an incident reported at an estate during the shoot of  the television serial ‘Varasdhara.’  According to the complainant Deepak Mayur, Sudeep and Mahesh, the executive producer, selected his coffee estate at Baiguru near Mallanduru to shoot a portion of the serial. The estate owner agreed under condition that a building be built on the spot where coffee plants were felled for shooting.
According to Mayur, Sudeep did not fulfil the condition after shooting.

